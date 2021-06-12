Alexa
22 of 30 MLB teams relax COVID protocols, vaccine pace slows

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 06:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Two additional Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after reaching the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, raising the total to 22 of the 30 clubs.

However, the pace of vaccinations has slowed and no additional teams were announced as being on track to reach the threshold.

The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that 85.1% of Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, down 0.1% from the previous week, and 83.7% had been fully vaccinated, up 0.8% from the previous week.

There were two positive tests — one for a player and one for a staff member — among 8,868 tests in the past week, a 0.02% positive rate.

So far this season, there have been 65 positive tests — 36 players, 29 staff — among 194,419 samples tested, a 0.03% positive rate. The positive tests are among 25 teams.

Updated : 2021-06-13 05:27 GMT+08:00

