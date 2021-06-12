Munro powers Islamabad to 10-wicket win over Quetta in PSL

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand opener Colin Munro plundered an unbeaten 90 off 36 balls as Islamabad United swept Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.

Munro hit 12 fours and five sixes, and was well supported by Islamabad-born Australian Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 41. The left-handers smashed the seam and spin of Quetta to reach 137-0 in just 10 overs. Quetta was all out for 133.

No team had previously chased so quickly in Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league which is in its sixth season. The electrifying chase lifted Islamabad to second in the standings, two points behind leader Lahore Qalandars.

Munro tore the Quetta bowling apart by hitting Andre Russell’s concussion substitute, Naseem Shah, for four boundaries in the first over. Russell didn’t take the field as a precaution after being struck on the helmet by fast bowler Musa Khan.

Quetta spinners Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Nawaz also were flayed by Munro. He smacked 54 runs off four overs and finished the game with a reverse swept six off Nawaz.

Quetta, on the bottom of the table, struggled against young fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim, 2-12, and Akif Javed, 1-18. Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali added 2-24.

Russell smashed Musa for two successive sixes but was struck on the helmet off the next delivery, then was caught at short third man in an eventful 14th over.

Jake Weatherald top-scored with 43.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports