Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate in Indiana

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 04:29
2 dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate in Indiana

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed and several injured when an SUV collided with a Greyhound bus Friday on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Two people in the southbound SUV died when their vehicle crossed the interstate median and struck the northbound bus about 12:40 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers told the Journal and Courier.

The bus driver and several passengers from the bus were taken to hospitals, Greyhound said in a written statement. Piers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

He said the bus' origination and destination were not immediately known.

The crash occurred near mile marker 188 in White County, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. It closed northbound traffic and slowed southbound traffic on the interstate.

Updated : 2021-06-13 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant