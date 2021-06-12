Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/12 03:49
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 62 cents to $70.91 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 17 cents to $72.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating fell 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 15 cents to $3.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $16.80 to $1,879.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $28.15 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.54 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.72 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.2104 from $1.2171.

Updated : 2021-06-13 04:02 GMT+08:00

