BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2402 Down 31 Jul 2383 2384 2338 2350 Down 33 Sep 2452 Down 27 Sep 2431 2434 2391 2402 Down 31 Dec 2479 2479 2441 2452 Down 27 Mar 2492 2492 2458 2469 Down 23 May 2495 2495 2463 2474 Down 22 Jul 2497 2497 2466 2477 Down 20 Sep 2469 2485 2467 2476 Down 19 Dec 2465 2479 2465 2471 Down 19 Mar 2472 2475 2470 2470 Down 20 May 2476 Down 20