BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2402
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2383
|2384
|2338
|2350
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2452
|Down
|27
|Sep
|2431
|2434
|2391
|2402
|Down
|31
|Dec
|2479
|2479
|2441
|2452
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2492
|2492
|2458
|2469
|Down
|23
|May
|2495
|2495
|2463
|2474
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2497
|2497
|2466
|2477
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2469
|2485
|2467
|2476
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2465
|2479
|2465
|2471
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2472
|2475
|2470
|2470
|Down
|20
|May
|2476
|Down
|20