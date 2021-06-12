Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2402 Down 31
Jul 2383 2384 2338 2350 Down 33
Sep 2452 Down 27
Sep 2431 2434 2391 2402 Down 31
Dec 2479 2479 2441 2452 Down 27
Mar 2492 2492 2458 2469 Down 23
May 2495 2495 2463 2474 Down 22
Jul 2497 2497 2466 2477 Down 20
Sep 2469 2485 2467 2476 Down 19
Dec 2465 2479 2465 2471 Down 19
Mar 2472 2475 2470 2470 Down 20
May 2476 Down 20

Updated : 2021-06-13 04:01 GMT+08:00

