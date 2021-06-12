Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/12 03:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 159.60 Down 1.20
Jul 159.60 160.70 157.20 157.45 Down 1.25
Sep 162.55 Down 1.20
Sep 161.90 162.80 159.35 159.60 Down 1.20
Dec 164.60 165.65 162.30 162.55 Down 1.20
Mar 167.60 168.20 164.85 165.15 Down 1.20
May 168.60 169.35 166.15 166.40 Down 1.20
Jul 170.15 170.20 167.00 167.25 Down 1.25
Sep 170.35 170.75 167.50 167.80 Down 1.25
Dec 169.85 170.05 168.15 168.45 Down 1.20
Mar 170.25 170.25 168.80 169.05 Down 1.20
May 169.60 Down 1.20
Jul 170.05 Down 1.20
Sep 170.50 Down 1.20
Dec 170.85 Down 1.20
Mar 171.00 Down 1.20
May 171.00 Down 1.20

Updated : 2021-06-13 04:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant