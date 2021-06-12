New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|159.60
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|159.60
|160.70
|157.20
|157.45
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|162.55
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|161.90
|162.80
|159.35
|159.60
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|164.60
|165.65
|162.30
|162.55
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|167.60
|168.20
|164.85
|165.15
|Down 1.20
|May
|168.60
|169.35
|166.15
|166.40
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|170.15
|170.20
|167.00
|167.25
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|170.35
|170.75
|167.50
|167.80
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|169.85
|170.05
|168.15
|168.45
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|170.25
|170.25
|168.80
|169.05
|Down 1.20
|May
|169.60
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|170.05
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|170.50
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|170.85
|Down 1.20
|Mar
|171.00
|Down 1.20
|May
|171.00
|Down 1.20