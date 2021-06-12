De Kock 141 not out, South Africa leads West Indies by 225

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Released of the pressure of captaincy, Quinton de Kock breezed to 141 not out and his highest test score to give South Africa a lead of 225 over the West Indies in the first test on Friday.

De Kock's first century against the West Indies led South Africa to 322 all out at tea on the second day after the West Indies was blown away for 97 on the first day.

De Kock was playing his first test since giving up the captaincy and taking a break from cricket for mental health reasons.

He entered the fray with South Africa 119-4 late on day one.

But he anchored the Proteas from there, clubbing 12 fours and seven sixes and singlehandedly taking the attack to the West Indian bowlers at times.

De Kock hit 68 of the 79 runs he put on with Anrich Nortje for the ninth wicket.

De Kock had luck, too, with two letoffs. He was dropped on 83 by Kyle Mayers, who couldn't cling on to a running, diving effort at fine leg. Mayers did hold on for a catch in the same position when de Kock was on 117, but bowler Jason Holder was called for a no-ball.

Holder took 4-75 and 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales 3-75 on his test debut, but West Indies was well behind. Seales was also the unlucky bowler when Mayers dropped de Kock.

De Kock shared a 43-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen (46) and put on 53 with Wiaan Mulder (25) but really took control in the second half of the South African innings.

Tailender Nortje (7) gave him support, although he had to do little more than survive at the other end while de Kock unleashed the boundaries.

