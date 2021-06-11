Alexa
Palmer and Gibson earn 1st US Olympic diving berths

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 23:20
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. has named its first divers to the Olympic team, with newcomers Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson earning berths in women’s 3-meter synchronized.

The duo came into the finals with a 21-point lead over second-place Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon. Palmer and Gibson consistently hit their dives in the final round, finishing with 899.82 points on Thursday night in Indianapolis. They had a higher degree of difficulty compared to their competitors.

Cook, a 2016 Olympian, and Bacon finished with 871.5 points. Samantha Pickens and Carolina Sculti took third at 804.18.

Palmer and Gibson recently added a forward 2 1/2 somersault with two twists pike, a dive rarely performed by women individually. The pair is currently the only women's synchro team to have it in their list.

Palmer and Gibson will compete Saturday in individual 3-meter springboard.

The men's 3-meter and women's 10-meter synchro finals are Friday night.

