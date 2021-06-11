Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen in West Bank protest

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire on Friday during clashes between protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.

The Health Ministry identified the slain youth as Mohammed Hamayel, 15, adding that six protesters were wounded during the violence in the village of Beita near the city of Nablus where dozens of Palestinians demonstrated against the expansion of a nearby Jewish settlement at the expense of their land.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Israeli troops fired live rounds, tear gas and rubber-coated steel pellets at the demonstrators. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel captured in the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories that Palestinians want for their future state.

On Thursday, Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the town of Jenin during what appeared to be an Israeli arrest raid overnight.

Under interim peace agreements signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority has limited autonomy in scattered enclaves that together make up around 40% of the occupied West Bank.