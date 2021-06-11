|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Man City
|38
|27
|5
|6
|83
|32
|86
|Man United
|38
|21
|11
|6
|73
|44
|74
|Liverpool
|38
|20
|9
|9
|68
|42
|69
|Chelsea
|38
|19
|10
|9
|58
|36
|67
|Leicester
|38
|20
|6
|12
|68
|50
|66
|West Ham
|38
|19
|8
|11
|62
|47
|65
|Tottenham
|38
|18
|8
|12
|68
|45
|62
|Arsenal
|38
|18
|7
|13
|55
|39
|61
|Leeds
|38
|18
|5
|15
|62
|54
|59
|Everton
|38
|17
|8
|13
|47
|48
|59
|Aston Villa
|38
|16
|7
|15
|55
|46
|55
|Newcastle
|38
|12
|9
|17
|46
|62
|45
|Wolverhampton
|38
|12
|9
|17
|36
|52
|45
|Crystal Palace
|38
|12
|8
|18
|41
|66
|44
|Southampton
|38
|12
|7
|19
|47
|68
|43
|Brighton
|38
|9
|14
|15
|40
|46
|41
|Burnley
|38
|10
|9
|19
|33
|55
|39
|r-Fulham
|38
|5
|13
|20
|27
|53
|28
|r-West Brom
|38
|5
|11
|22
|35
|76
|26
|r-Sheffield United
|38
|7
|2
|29
|20
|63
|23
ch - clinched championship
r - relegated
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|46
|29
|10
|7
|75
|36
|97
|Watford
|46
|27
|10
|9
|63
|30
|91
|Brentford
|46
|24
|15
|7
|79
|42
|87
|Swansea
|46
|23
|11
|12
|56
|39
|80
|Barnsley
|46
|23
|9
|14
|58
|50
|78
|Bournemouth
|46
|22
|11
|13
|73
|46
|77
|Reading
|46
|19
|13
|14
|62
|54
|70
|Cardiff
|46
|18
|14
|14
|66
|49
|68
|QPR
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|55
|68
|Middlesbrough
|46
|18
|10
|18
|55
|53
|64
|Millwall
|46
|15
|17
|14
|47
|52
|62
|Luton Town
|46
|17
|11
|18
|41
|52
|62
|Preston
|46
|18
|7
|21
|49
|56
|61
|Stoke
|46
|15
|15
|16
|50
|52
|60
|Blackburn
|46
|15
|12
|19
|65
|54
|57
|Coventry
|46
|14
|13
|19
|49
|61
|55
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|12
|16
|18
|37
|45
|52
|Birmingham
|46
|13
|13
|20
|37
|61
|52
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|6
|25
|46
|68
|51
|Huddersfield
|46
|12
|13
|21
|50
|71
|49
|Derby
|46
|11
|11
|24
|36
|58
|44
|Wycombe
|46
|11
|10
|25
|39
|69
|43
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|9
|26
|44
|60
|42
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|12
|11
|23
|40
|61
|41
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|46
|27
|8
|11
|80
|38
|89
|Peterborough
|46
|26
|9
|11
|83
|46
|87
|Blackpool
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|37
|80
|Sunderland
|46
|20
|17
|9
|70
|42
|77
|Lincoln
|46
|22
|11
|13
|69
|50
|77
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|8
|16
|77
|56
|74
|Charlton
|46
|20
|14
|12
|70
|56
|74
|Portsmouth
|46
|21
|9
|16
|65
|51
|72
|Ipswich
|46
|19
|12
|15
|46
|46
|69
|Gillingham
|46
|19
|10
|17
|63
|60
|67
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|18
|13
|15
|63
|68
|67
|Crewe
|46
|18
|12
|16
|56
|61
|66
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|18
|11
|17
|64
|62
|65
|Doncaster
|46
|19
|7
|20
|63
|67
|64
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|16
|12
|18
|49
|46
|60
|Burton Albion
|46
|15
|12
|19
|61
|73
|57
|Shrewsbury
|46
|13
|15
|18
|50
|57
|54
|Plymouth
|46
|14
|11
|21
|53
|80
|53
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|12
|15
|19
|54
|70
|51
|Wigan
|46
|13
|9
|24
|54
|77
|48
|Rochdale
|46
|11
|14
|21
|61
|78
|47
|Northampton
|46
|11
|12
|23
|41
|67
|45
|Swindon
|46
|13
|4
|29
|55
|89
|43
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|10
|8
|28
|40
|70
|38
___
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|46
|24
|10
|12
|61
|39
|82
|Cambridge United
|46
|24
|8
|14
|73
|49
|80
|Bolton
|46
|23
|10
|13
|59
|50
|79
|Morecambe
|46
|23
|9
|14
|69
|58
|78
|Newport County
|46
|20
|13
|13
|57
|42
|73
|Forest Green
|46
|20
|13
|13
|59
|51
|73
|Tranmere
|46
|20
|13
|13
|55
|50
|73
|Salford
|46
|19
|14
|13
|54
|34
|71
|Exeter
|46
|18
|16
|12
|71
|50
|70
|Carlisle
|46
|18
|12
|16
|60
|51
|66
|Leyton Orient
|46
|17
|10
|19
|53
|55
|61
|Crawley Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|56
|62
|61
|Port Vale
|46
|17
|9
|20
|57
|57
|60
|Stevenage
|46
|14
|18
|14
|41
|41
|60
|Bradford
|46
|16
|11
|19
|48
|53
|59
|Mansfield Town
|46
|13
|19
|14
|57
|55
|58
|Harrogate Town
|46
|16
|9
|21
|52
|61
|57
|Oldham
|46
|15
|9
|22
|72
|81
|54
|Walsall
|46
|11
|20
|15
|45
|53
|53
|Colchester
|46
|11
|18
|17
|44
|61
|51
|Barrow
|46
|13
|11
|22
|53
|59
|50
|Scunthorpe
|46
|13
|9
|24
|41
|64
|48
|Southend
|46
|10
|15
|21
|29
|58
|45
|Grimsby Town
|46
|10
|13
|23
|37
|69
|43
___