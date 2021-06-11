Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 11 7
Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5
Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4
New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6
Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
New York 3 4 0 9 10 10
D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11
Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12
Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11
Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 15 10
LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11
Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8
Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12
San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12
Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11
Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7
Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Austin FC 2 4 1 7 5 8
Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11
FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 12

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Nashville at New York, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-13 02:30 GMT+08:00

