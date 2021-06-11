Alexa
Wisconsin man criminally responsible for grandparent deaths

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 21:25
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has ruled that a 19-year-old Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019 is criminally responsible for the deaths.

The jury ruled Thursday that Alexander Kraus, of Neenah, is mentally ill but could still understand his actions were wrong, WLUK-TV reported. He now faces two life prison terms when he’s sentenced Aug. 16.

Kraus pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute in April 2019. But he also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease, essentially making an argument that he couldn't be held be responsible for his actions.

According to a criminal complaint, Kraus acknowledged he shot his grandparents but a motive wasn't disclosed. Investigators found several pages of Kraus' typed plans for killing them.

