NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4 Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4 Washington 2 1 2 8 5 5 Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1 Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6 Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7 North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3 Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3 Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8 Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 5

Chicago 1, North Carolina 0

Gotham FC 1, Reign FC 0

Portland 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, June 6

Orlando 1, Washington 1, tie

Houston 1, Kansas City 0

Saturday, June 19

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.