Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4
Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4
Washington 2 1 2 8 5 5
Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1
Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6
Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7
North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3
Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8
Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 5

Chicago 1, North Carolina 0

Gotham FC 1, Reign FC 0

Portland 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, June 6

Orlando 1, Washington 1, tie

Houston 1, Kansas City 0

Saturday, June 19

Reign FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-13 02:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant