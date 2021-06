Friday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.