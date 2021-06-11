England out for 303 against New Zealand after Wood's rampage

England's James Anderson bowls a delivery during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmi... England's James Anderson bowls a delivery during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's Stuart Broad, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, second right, during the second day ... England's Stuart Broad, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, second right, during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in B... New Zealand's captain Tom Latham plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's Stuart Broad, right, reacts after bowling a delivery during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand ... England's Stuart Broad, right, reacts after bowling a delivery during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's James Anderson, front left, waits with batting partner Dan Lawrence for third umpire's decision after asking for a review during the second ... England's James Anderson, front left, waits with batting partner Dan Lawrence for third umpire's decision after asking for a review during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England's Mark Wood is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand a... England's Mark Wood is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry during the second day of the second cricket test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Dan Lawrence and Mark Wood helped to push England to 303 runs in its first innings before New Zealand bowled out the hosts on the second morning of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Wood, resuming on 16 not out, swung away and entertained a lively home crowd with six boundaries before edging a delivery from Matt Henry (3-78) onto his stumps to finish on 41. That got England to 288-8, adding 30 runs since play resumed.

England reached 303-9 on Lawrence’s four after Stuart Broad lasted just four balls for his 37th duck in test cricket.

Trent Boult (4-85) finished off James Anderson leg before wicket after the original call was overturned on review. England's most-capped test player scored four runs from 16 balls.

Lawrence, who had resumed on 67, was unbeaten on 81 to match England opener Rory Burns' runs total from Thursday.

In reply, New Zealand was 43-1 at lunch with Tom Latham (6) falling lbw to Broad.

The teams played to a draw at Lord’s in the first of two tests.

The Black Caps had made six changes from the first test including the late, injury-enforced withdrawal of wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.

The tourists chose to rotate ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, which is their priority and starts on June 18.

