Friday At Nottingham Tennis Centre Nottingham, Great Britain Purse: $235,238 Surface: Grass NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Nottingham Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Johanna Konta (1), Britain, def. Alison van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Nina Stojanovic (15), Serbia, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Zhang Shuai (4), China, def. Kristina Mladenovic (7), France, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ankita Raina, India, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Nao Hibino (4), Japan, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Semifinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya (3), Japan, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, walkover.