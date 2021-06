ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Friday At Tennis Club Weissenhof Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €543,210 Surface: Grass STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Ugo Humbert (6), France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Denis Shapovalov (1), Canada, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Lukasz Kubot and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Dustin Brown and Andre Begemann, Germany, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-6.

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, walkover.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (4), New Zealand, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5).