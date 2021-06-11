Thursday's Major League Linescores

|Seattle
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|6
|3
|Detroit
|210
|202
|10x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Sheffield, Vest (5), Misiewicz (6), Rios (7), Santiago (8) and T.Murphy; Alexander, B.Garcia (3), Foley (5), Jiménez (7), Lange (8), Soto (9) and J.Rogers. W_Jiménez 1-0. L_Sheffield 5-5. HRs_Seattle, Haniger (16). Detroit, Schoop (0), J.Rogers (3), Grossman (3).
___
|Houston
|012
|041
|000
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Boston
|022
|035
|00x
|—
|12
|14
|1
Greinke, Bielak (4), B.Taylor (6), E.Paredes (6), Raley (6), Rodriguez (8) and Maldonado; E.Rodríguez, Andriese (5), Hernandez (6), Ottavino (7), J.Taylor (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Hernandez 1-2. L_B.Taylor 0-1. HRs_Houston, Gurriel (9), Altuve (11). Boston, Martinez (13), Arroyo (3).
___
|Toronto
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Chicago
|300
|000
|11x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Ryu, A.Castro (7), Payamps (8) and Adams; Keuchel, Marshall (7), Heuer (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Keuchel 5-1. L_Ryu 5-4. Sv_Hendriks (16). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (0), Engel (1).
___
|New York
|300
|101
|000
|—
|5
|12
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|104
|—
|7
|12
|1
King, Luetge (4), Loaisiga (5), W.Peralta (7), Green (7), A.Chapman (9) and Sánchez; Happ, Duffey (6), Alcala (7), Farrell (8), Robles (9) and Rortvedt, Jeffers. W_Robles 2-2. L_A.Chapman 4-1. HRs_New York, Stanton (12), Urshela (7). Minnesota, Donaldson (8), Cruz (11).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|330
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Minor, Barlow (8), Holland (9) and S.Perez; Montas, B.Smith (7), Luzardo (8), Bedrosian (9) and S.Murphy. W_Minor 5-3. L_Montas 6-6. HRs_Kansas City, Benintendi (7), Soler (6). Oakland, Lowrie (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|100
|003
|210
|—
|7
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
F.Peralta, Suter (5), Boxberger (7), Milner (8), T.Richards (9) and Piña; Castillo, Sims (6), Doolittle (7), Warren (8), Goudeau (9) and Barnhart. W_Suter 7-3. L_Castillo 2-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Vogelbach (6). Cincinnati, Votto (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|103
|000
|11
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|0x
|—
|3
|6
|0
J.Urías, Bickford (7) and A.Barnes; M.Keller, Stratton (3), Shreve (4), Underwood Jr. (6), Bednar (7), Crick (8) and Stallings. W_J.Urías 9-2. L_M.Keller 3-7. Sv_Bickford (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (2). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (3).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|2
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010
|3
|—
|4
|9
|0
(10 innings)
I.Anderson, Minter (8), Ed.Santana (8), Jackson (9), Martin (10) and K.Smith; Wheeler, Neris (9), Alvarado (10) and Knapp, Marchan. W_Alvarado 5-0. L_Martin 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, F.Freeman (14).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|220
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Miami
|060
|023
|00x
|—
|11
|16
|0
C.González, Chacín (6), Bowden (7), R.Stephenson (8) and E.Díaz; Tr.Rogers, Detwiler (8), Cimber (8), Y.García (9) and Alfaro. W_Tr.Rogers 7-3. L_C.González 2-4. HRs_Colorado, Rodgers (2). Miami, Duvall (4), Chisholm Jr. (3), Marte (0).