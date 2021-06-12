Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan

Comments at shareholders' meeting could affect Terry Gou import bid

  615
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/12 20:25
Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou 

Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical claimed that anyone in Taiwan wanting to import BioNTech COVID-19 shots needed its approval, potentially throwing up new problems for Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) attempt to import the vaccines directly from Germany, reports said Saturday (June 12).

The founder of iPhone maker Foxconn Technology Group has been seeking to import 5 million of the German-made vaccines to Taiwan as the island has been battling a shortage amid a surge of local COVID infections.

Gou’s Yonglin Foundation filed documents with the authorities to import the vaccines as producers said they would only deal directly with governments, not with private individuals or organizations.

On Saturday, CNA quoted Chinese financial news service Xueqiu reporting from a Shanghai Fosun shareholders’ meeting that no matter who in Taiwan, whether the government or private individuals, who wanted to buy BioNTech vaccines needed to talk to the company. Shanghai Fosun reportedly obtained BioNTech distribution rights for the “Greater China” region, including Taiwan, in March 2020.

The company reportedly wanted to reassure shareholders that it could manage the situation in Taiwan and that any potential buyers of BioNTech vaccines could not go behind its back.
vaccines
BioNTech
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Terry Gou

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
2021/06/11 20:14
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
2021/06/11 16:06
Taiwan applies to produce Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Taiwan applies to produce Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
2021/06/11 13:43
Domestic manufacturers urge Taiwanese to have faith in their vaccines
Domestic manufacturers urge Taiwanese to have faith in their vaccines
2021/06/10 21:58
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
2021/06/10 16:19

Updated : 2021-06-12 21:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7