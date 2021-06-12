Assisting Taiwan with vaccines is no crime against world order: WSJ

Donating vaccines to Taiwan is not a crime, writes a Wall Street Journal editorial Donating vaccines to Taiwan is not a crime, writes a Wall Street Journal editorial (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an editorial about the donation of COVID-19 vaccines, the Wall Street Journal mentioned Thursday (June 10) that assisting Taiwan with vaccines was no crime against world order.

The piece, titled “Two Cheers for Biden’s Vaccine Donation,” concentrates on the potential breaking of patent protection rules to allow the wider distribution of vaccines across the world.

At the G-7 summit in the United Kingdom, the president of the United States announced he was donating 500 million vaccine doses bought from Pfizer to poorer countries.

Earlier, the U.S. endorsed a proposal from India and South Africa at the World Health Organization (WHO) to suspend the protection of intellectual property related to COVID vaccines in order to promote speedier manufacturing and distribution.

The Wall Street Journal argued against the move, saying unexperienced lower-income countries will compete with licensed producers for the necessary raw materials, while European leaders warned investment and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector might suffer.

President Biden’s announcement of large-scale donations proved that patent infringement was not necessary, while the U.S. could deliver vaccine doses efficiently, according to the editorial.

“It’s no crime against world order to assist neighbors and allies or countries where the U.S. has a strategic interest like Taiwan,” the Wall Street Journal argued.

The island was already close Saturday (June 12) to completing the process to receive 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the U.S.

