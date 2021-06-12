Alexa
McDonald's in Taiwan hit by data breach

McDonald's in US and South Korea also suffer from cyber attacks

  336
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/12 17:13
McDonald's in the U.S., Taiwan, and South Korea attacked by hackers. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's Corp said Friday (June 11) that hackers stole the personal details of customers and employees in Taiwan and South Korea.

The food-giant said the data breach took place in the U.S., Taiwan, and South Korea, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the incident. McDonald's has become the largest and the latest victim of cyber criminals after an external investigation of unauthorized activity online.

The U.S. cyber attack took information related to business contacts, restaurant capacity, and play area footage, but no customer information was leaked. However, in both Taiwan and South Korea, the hackers stole a small number of customer and employee personal details, such as emails, phone numbers, and delivery addresses.

No customer payment information was stolen. A McDonald's' spokeswoman said to the BBC that it would take steps to "notify regulators and customers listed in these files."

"In the coming days, a few additional markets will take steps to address files that contained employee personal data," added the company.
