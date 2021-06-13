Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12

FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, a Pfizer vaccine is prepared at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bel... FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, a Pfizer vaccine is prepared at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash. On Friday, June 11, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming COVID-19 vaccines make people produce a spike protein that is a toxin and can spread to other parts of the body and damage organs. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP photo)

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it had approved use of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age.

Anvisa said it approved the measure after seeing studies, conducted outside Brazil, that showed safety and efficacy for the age group.

The vaccine, the first in Brazil to receive definitive approval from Anvisa, was already authorized for use on adolescents aged 16 and over, the regulator said. It added that the Pfizer vaccine was currently the only one authorized to be used on minors.