Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12

By REUTERS
2021/06/13 06:00
FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, a Pfizer vaccine is prepared at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bel...

FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, a Pfizer vaccine is prepared at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bel... (AP photo)

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it had approved use of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age.

Anvisa said it approved the measure after seeing studies, conducted outside Brazil, that showed safety and efficacy for the age group.

The vaccine, the first in Brazil to receive definitive approval from Anvisa, was already authorized for use on adolescents aged 16 and over, the regulator said. It added that the Pfizer vaccine was currently the only one authorized to be used on minors.
China’s Shanghai Fosun claims rights over BioNTech distribution in Taiwan
2021/06/12 20:25
Taiwan applies to produce Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
2021/06/11 13:43
Phase II results of Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine meet safety, efficacy thresholds
2021/06/10 21:30
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
2021/06/10 16:19
Taipei clinic fined NT$2 million for giving vaccines to ineligible people
2021/06/10 13:13

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
