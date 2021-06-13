Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. says diplomatic presence in Kabul requires 'functioning, secure airport'

By REUTERS
2021/06/13 04:00
Afghan special forces in the capital Kabul

Afghan special forces in the capital Kabul

The United States believes keeping an international diplomatic presence in Kabul requires a "functioning, secure" airport, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday, suggesting that embassies could be forced to close without one.

The statement came a day after a Taliban spokesman effectively rejected Turkey's proposal that its troops remain to guard and run the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the departure of the rest of the U.S.-led foreign force.

The Taliban's position poses serious questions for the United States, other countries and international organizations with missions in Kabul about how to evacuate personnel from landlocked Afghanistan should fighting threaten the capital.

"We underscore that a functioning, secure airport is essential to any international diplomatic presence and will benefit Afghan travelers and the Afghan economy," the State Department spokesperson said in response to the Taliban statement.

The spokesperson declined to elaborate. But their comment appeared to be a message to the Islamist Taliban that unless countries with embassies in Kabul feel that their diplomats can safely access a functioning airport, they could close their missions.

U.S. officials have said they believe the insurgents seek international legitimacy and an end to their pariah status.

Australia shuttered its embassy in Kabul last month because of security concerns. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week vowed to keep the U.S. embassy open.

President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from America's longest war, stalled peace talks and unrelenting violence are fueling fears that Afghanistan is headed into an all-out civil war that could return the Taliban to power.

Biden is expected to discuss the issue when he holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Brussels on Monday.
U.S.
Afghanistan
Kabul
U.S. State Department
Biden

RELATED ARTICLES

Assisting Taiwan with vaccines is no crime against world order: WSJ
Assisting Taiwan with vaccines is no crime against world order: WSJ
2021/06/12 20:20
G7 to counter China’s belt and road with infrastructure project - senior US official
G7 to counter China’s belt and road with infrastructure project - senior US official
2021/06/12 20:00
McDonald's in Taiwan hit by data breach
McDonald's in Taiwan hit by data breach
2021/06/12 17:13
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process
2021/06/12 16:52
AIT deputy director named as Japan charge d'affaires
AIT deputy director named as Japan charge d'affaires
2021/06/12 16:31

Updated : 2021-06-13 05:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Taiwan president predicts COVID vaccinations for public to start in July
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant