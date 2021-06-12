Alexa
Taiwan close to completing US vaccine donation process

US senators announced donation of 750,000 doses, possibly single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/12 16:52
U.S. senators announced a donation of 750,000 vaccine doses during their June 6 visit to Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is close to completing the process to receive 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the United States, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (June 12).

During a short visit to Taiwan on June 6, three U.S. senators announced plans for the donation as part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s initiative to share tens of millions of vaccines with a number of countries. However, the visitors did not specify a timetable or reveal details about the nature of the vaccines.

The CECC said Saturday it was undertaking the final phase of the contract signing process, though it did not mention when that would be completed, the Liberty Times reported. Both sides were in agreement about the deal, but it was still necessary to follow the required administrative regulations, per the CECC.

While there was still no word about the brand, the Liberty Times speculated it might be the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the brand, the newspaper reported.

Taiwan also received 1.24 million vaccine doses from Japan, with distribution of the AstraZeneca shots ready to start Saturday.
