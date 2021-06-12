Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Putin says relations with U.S. at lowest point in years

By REUTERS
2021/06/12 22:00
Russian President Vladmir Putin

Russian President Vladmir Putin (AP photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in years.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The White House has said Biden will bring up ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, the jailing of dissidents and other issues that have irritated the relationship.

"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said, according to an NBC translation of excerpts of an interview broadcast on Friday.

Putin praised former President Donald Trump as "an extraordinary individual, talented individual," and said Biden, as a career politician, was "radically different" from Trump.

Asked about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations. "This is not something I worry about in the least," Putin said.

Biden, at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe this week, said: "We're not seeking conflict with Russia."

"We want a stable and predictable relationship ... but I've been clear: The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities."

Putin was asked about several Russian dissidents whose deaths have been blamed on Moscow, including ex-KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned in 2006. Putin dismissed the question as “verbal indigestion.“ He said some of those responsible for the deaths are in prison.

On the issue of recent ransomware attacks that the United States has traced to Russia, Putin denied any knowledge of the hackings and called on Biden to reach an agreement with him on cyberspace, NBC News said.

Putin also dismissed a report in the Washington Post this week that Russia was preparing to supply Iran with an advanced satellite that would enable it to track potential military targets across the Middle East.

“It’s just fake news. At the very least, I don’t know anything about this kind of thing,” Putin said, according to NBC News. “It’s just nonsense garbage.”
Biden
Putin
U.S.
Russia
NBC

RELATED ARTICLES

G7 'circus' gives leaders a chance to hug, hustle and joke
G7 'circus' gives leaders a chance to hug, hustle and joke
2021/06/12 14:04
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
2021/06/12 09:47
U.S. attorney general vows to aggressively defend voting rights
U.S. attorney general vows to aggressively defend voting rights
2021/06/12 08:52
US National Security official says Washington taking action to maintain Taiwan Strait peace
US National Security official says Washington taking action to maintain Taiwan Strait peace
2021/06/09 11:25
Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
Taiwan intercepts US beef with excessive levels of ractopamine
2021/06/08 13:42

Updated : 2021-06-12 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7
Taiwan's R number drops to 0.7