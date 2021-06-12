Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

AIT deputy director named as Japan charge d'affaires

Japanese foreign ministry says move will strengthen U.S.-Japan support for Taiwan

  178
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/12 16:31
American Institue in Taiwan Deputy Director Raymond Greene

American Institue in Taiwan Deputy Director Raymond Greene (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Deputy Director Raymond Greene has been picked by the Biden administration to replace Joseph Young as the charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Japan.

Japanese and American diplomatic sources revealed on Thursday (June 10) that Greene had been selected to take over as early as July, Kyodo News reported. Joseph Young, who has been charge d’affaires for almost two years, is scheduled to step down in mid-June.

Greene has extensive experience working in East Asia. He previously served as chief of the Political-Military Affairs Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and deputy chief of the Political Section at AIT Taipei, according to AIT. He has also served as the consul general in Okinawa, Japan and Chengdu, China. He was assigned to the post of AIT deputy director in 2018.

Greene’s new posting sends a strong message to China expressing U.S.-Japan solidarity, Kyodo News cited a U.S. government source as saying. Officials from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the news saying U.S.-Japan support for Taiwan will strengthen.

The post of U.S. ambassador to Japan has been vacant since the former ambassador, Bill Hagerty, resigned in July 2019.
AIT
Raymond Greene
Japan
U.S.
Taiwan
U.S.-Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
2021/06/12 09:47
U.S. attorney general vows to aggressively defend voting rights
U.S. attorney general vows to aggressively defend voting rights
2021/06/12 08:52
Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
2021/06/11 20:14
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
2021/06/11 18:15
Taiwan hotels offer medical workers hot deals amid COVID surge
Taiwan hotels offer medical workers hot deals amid COVID surge
2021/06/11 17:14

Updated : 2021-06-12 18:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets