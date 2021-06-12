Taiwan reports 250 local COVID cases, 26 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 250 new local COVID-19 cases Saturday (June 12), including 26 deaths, with one imported case.

New Taipei City recorded the highest number of domestic infections for any locality, 133 overall, while Taipei City confirmed 65 cases. Keelung came third with 16 new infections, Taoyuan recorded 13, and Miaoli County nine, following 66 local transmissions the previous day, mainly due to outbreaks at electronics companies.

Of the new local patients, 116 were men and 134 were women, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. The youngest new case was less than five years of age, while the age of the oldest was more than 100.

The 26 deceased were 17 men and nine women ranging in age from being in their 40s to over 100. All of them had fallen ill between May 15 and June 9, been confirmed as COVID patients between May 18 and June 11, and passed away between June 4 and June 11.

The only imported case was a Taiwanese woman in her 40s who had returned from China on May 30. She developed a fever during her stay at a quarantine hotel and was tested on June 10.

Taiwan’s total number of 12,746 coronavirus cases included 11,539 domestic cases, 1,154 imported ones, and 411 deaths.

A total of 36 cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were still under investigation. A total of 92 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

Level 3 restrictions are in force until June 28, including a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people and indoor gatherings of more than five, as well as compulsory mask wearing outside the home. In-door dining has been banned nationwide, with restaurants and stalls providing takeout meals.

