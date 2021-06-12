Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan counters China claims it wants to help nation overcome COVID

Mainland Affairs Council tells China to stop interfering with vaccine purchasing efforts

  491
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/12 13:57
China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang

China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has called out China after Beijing encouraged Taiwanese to visit the communist country and get vaccinated.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Saturday (June 11) said that Beijing always want to assist its “Taiwanese compatriots,” combat the pandemic, and offer donations of its Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has always been against this, he said, making up excuses to prevent Taiwanese from taking Chinese-made jabs, Liberty Times reported.

Ma said Taiwanese can visit China for vaccination, as long as they follow Beijing’s pandemic prevention measures. As of May 31, 62,000 Taiwanese have been inoculated in China, according to Reuters.

Ma also urged Taipei to “remove artificial obstacles” preventing Chinese vaccines from being distributed to Taiwan.

MAC said that if Beijing is truly worried about the health and safety of Taiwanese, it would cease its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) intrusions and political isolation campaign, and stop interfering in the nation’s vaccine purchasing efforts. Constant pressure and aggressive actions are the main reasons for increasing anti-China sentiment amongst Taiwanese and the deterioration of cross-strait relations, it said.

Meanwhile, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), said that a two-week home quarantine is still required for Taiwanese who travel overseas for vaccinations.
Taiwan
China
Mainland Affairs Council
Ma Xiaoguang
Taiwan Affairs Office
Sinopharm
Sinovac
vaccines
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
2021/06/11 20:15
Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
Taiwan launches distribution of COVID vaccine doses from Japan
2021/06/11 20:14
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
2021/06/11 18:15
Taiwan security officials sentenced to over 10 years for cigarette smuggling
Taiwan security officials sentenced to over 10 years for cigarette smuggling
2021/06/11 17:42
Taiwan hotels offer medical workers hot deals amid COVID surge
Taiwan hotels offer medical workers hot deals amid COVID surge
2021/06/11 17:14

Updated : 2021-06-12 16:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets