Taiwan counters China claims it wants to help nation overcome COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has called out China after Beijing encouraged Taiwanese to visit the communist country and get vaccinated.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Saturday (June 11) said that Beijing always want to assist its “Taiwanese compatriots,” combat the pandemic, and offer donations of its Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has always been against this, he said, making up excuses to prevent Taiwanese from taking Chinese-made jabs, Liberty Times reported.

Ma said Taiwanese can visit China for vaccination, as long as they follow Beijing’s pandemic prevention measures. As of May 31, 62,000 Taiwanese have been inoculated in China, according to Reuters.

Ma also urged Taipei to “remove artificial obstacles” preventing Chinese vaccines from being distributed to Taiwan.

MAC said that if Beijing is truly worried about the health and safety of Taiwanese, it would cease its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) intrusions and political isolation campaign, and stop interfering in the nation’s vaccine purchasing efforts. Constant pressure and aggressive actions are the main reasons for increasing anti-China sentiment amongst Taiwanese and the deterioration of cross-strait relations, it said.

Meanwhile, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), said that a two-week home quarantine is still required for Taiwanese who travel overseas for vaccinations.