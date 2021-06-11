Alexa
5 women win field-event titles at NCAA outdoor championship

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 11:15
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla won the NCAA outdoor women's shot put title Thursday night, edging Wisconsin’s Josie Schaefer with a mark of 62 feet, 3 1/4 inches on her final attempt at newly renovated Hayward Field.

Aquilla also won the indoor title in March in Arkansas.

LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson became the first woman since 2010 to sweep the indoor and outdoor pole vault titles, clearing 14-5 1/4.

Texas' Tara Davis also swept the long jump titles, winning at 21-11 3/4.

Cal junior Camryn Rogers broke her own collegiate hammer record with a mark of 247-9 to defend her title.

Oregon senior Carmela Cardama Baez won the 10,000 meters in 32:16.13, giving the Ducks the title in the event for the first time since 1984. A Pac-12 member hadn't won the event since 2006.

Georgia picked up two titles. On the women's side, Marie-Therese Obst won the javelin at 195-10. For the men, Karel Tilga won the decathlon, and the heptathlon indoors, in same year for third time in NCAA history. Tilga picked up 8,261 points, and Michigan’s Ayden Owens finished second with 8,114.

Updated : 2021-06-12 14:38 GMT+08:00

