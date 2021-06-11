Alexa
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 04:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 100 110 000 3 6 3
Detroit 210 202 10x 8 11 0

Sheffield, Vest (5), Misiewicz (6), Rios (7), Santiago (8) and Murphy; Alexander, B.Garcia (3), Foley (5), Jiménez (7), Lange (8), Soto (9) and J.Rogers. W_Jiménez 1-0. L_Sheffield 5-5. HRs_Seattle, Haniger (16). Detroit, Schoop (0), J.Rogers (3), Grossman (3).

___

Houston 012 041 000 8 10 1
Boston 022 035 00x 12 14 1

Greinke, Bielak (4), B.Taylor (6), E.Paredes (6), Raley (6), Rodriguez (8) and Maldonado; E.Rodríguez, Andriese (5), Hernandez (6), Ottavino (7), J.Taylor (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Hernandez 1-2. L_B.Taylor 0-1. HRs_Houston, Gurriel (9), Altuve (11). Boston, Martinez (13), Arroyo (3).

___

Toronto 000 011 000 2 8 0
Chicago 300 000 11x 5 7 0

Ryu, A.Castro (7), Payamps (8) and Adams; Keuchel, Marshall (7), Heuer (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Keuchel 5-1. L_Ryu 5-4. Sv_Hendriks (16). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (0), Engel (1).

___

New York 300 101 000 5 12 1
Minnesota 100 100 104 7 12 1

King, Luetge (4), Loaisiga (5), W.Peralta (7), Green (7), Chapman (9) and Sánchez; Happ, Duffey (6), Alcala (7), Farrell (8), Robles (9) and Rortvedt, Jeffers. W_Robles 2-2. L_Chapman 4-1. HRs_New York, Stanton (12), Urshela (7). Minnesota, Donaldson (8), Cruz (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 100 003 210 7 8 0
Cincinnati 010 010 000 2 6 1

F.Peralta, Suter (5), Boxberger (7), Milner (8), T.Richards (9) and Piña; Castillo, Sims (6), Doolittle (7), Warren (8), Goudeau (9) and Barnhart. W_Suter 7-3. L_Castillo 2-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Vogelbach (6). Cincinnati, Votto (6).

___

Los Angeles 103 000 11 6 10 0
Pittsburgh 012 000 0x 3 6 0

J.Urías, Bickford (7) and A.Barnes; Keller, Stratton (3), Shreve (4), Underwood Jr. (6), Bednar (7), Crick (8) and Stallings. W_J.Urías 9-2. L_Keller 3-7. Sv_Bickford (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (2). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (3).

___

Atlanta 000 000 001 2 3 5 0
Philadelphia 000 000 010 3 4 9 0

(10 innings)

I.Anderson, Minter (8), E.Santana (8), Jackson (9), Martin (10) and K.Smith; Wheeler, Neris (9), Alvarado (10) and Knapp, Marchan. W_Alvarado 5-0. L_Martin 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, F.Freeman (14).

___

Colorado 000 000 220 4 8 1
Miami 060 023 00x 11 16 0

C.González, Chacín (6), Bowden (7), R.Stephenson (8) and E.Díaz; Tr.Rogers, Detwiler (8), Cimber (8), Y.García (9) and Alfaro. W_Tr.Rogers 7-3. L_C.González 2-4. HRs_Colorado, Rodgers (2). Miami, Duvall (4), Chisholm Jr. (3), Marte (0).

Updated : 2021-06-12 14:37 GMT+08:00

