Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, June 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;86;76;A t-storm around;84;77;SW;7;86%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;102;88;Plenty of sunshine;101;86;WNW;10;48%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;91;66;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;68;W;17;37%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;66;Breezy in the p.m.;79;68;ENE;14;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny;73;60;WSW;12;73%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;62;48;Partly sunny;62;48;SSW;8;60%;17%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;103;80;Sunny and very warm;96;79;E;7;22%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;75;54;Partly sunny;68;45;ENE;11;33%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with clearing;72;56;Mostly sunny;72;50;SE;7;71%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm or two;82;66;A shower and t-storm;81;66;NNE;7;51%;68%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in spots;63;53;Cloudy;62;53;ENE;4;85%;30%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;103;80;Hazy sun and breezy;102;77;NW;16;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thick cloud cover;88;75;High clouds;92;74;SSW;6;67%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;83;67;A t-storm around;83;70;W;11;57%;52%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;90;82;Brief p.m. showers;89;81;WSW;7;70%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;Nice with some sun;79;68;W;7;59%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;ENE;6;38%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;81;58;Some sun, pleasant;79;59;WNW;5;58%;59%;10

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;81;64;Partly sunny;81;66;NW;6;40%;42%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A brief shower;65;52;Showers around;67;54;ESE;4;73%;95%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;81;58;Becoming cloudy;82;60;S;5;53%;28%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;81;58;A shower and t-storm;80;61;NNW;9;54%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny;75;57;W;7;68%;14%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of t-storms;67;57;A shower and t-storm;76;58;SSE;4;68%;80%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;NW;5;40%;55%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;68;40;Partly sunny, cooler;57;49;WNW;6;67%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;ENE;6;31%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;80;68;Rain, not as warm;72;71;SW;10;86%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;98;76;NE;8;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;62;52;Warmer;74;53;NNW;6;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Inc. clouds;81;68;A thunderstorm;81;67;SE;4;65%;54%;9

Chennai, India;Some sun;97;83;Mostly cloudy;99;83;SW;9;43%;39%;5

Chicago, United States;Humid;83;68;Patchy morning fog;84;68;ENE;6;62%;22%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm around;87;81;SW;11;73%;69%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;68;59;Some sun;72;60;WSW;7;65%;72%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;82;75;Partly sunny, humid;84;77;WSW;6;82%;43%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;92;77;Partly sunny;92;77;S;10;63%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;71;Partly sunny, breezy;85;69;SSE;14;67%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Lots of sun, warm;100;75;Warm with hazy sun;101;83;ESE;10;46%;25%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;97;57;Sunny and cooler;84;56;SSW;8;24%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;93;81;A p.m. t-storm;86;79;SE;6;85%;77%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, less humid;93;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;5;68%;36%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;Periods of sun;65;48;W;15;64%;14%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;99;67;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;NE;8;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;75;68;Sunny and pleasant;76;68;NE;7;73%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;NNW;5;78%;84%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny;68;43;ESE;5;41%;3%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;ESE;6;72%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;Mostly sunny;72;55;ESE;8;52%;6%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;88;79;An afternoon shower;89;79;SW;10;80%;69%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers this morning;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;E;13;76%;70%;8

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;87;75;A morning shower;87;75;ENE;16;53%;73%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;90;72;A t-storm around;81;73;W;7;70%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy and hot;111;85;Warm with hazy sun;102;81;NE;12;44%;28%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;83;66;Mostly sunny;79;61;NE;8;65%;10%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;91;77;Showers around;90;77;SW;6;73%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;88;Sunshine;94;85;N;12;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;60;43;Partly sunny;65;45;ESE;5;45%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy and very hot;103;61;Very hot;97;65;N;10;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;93;84;Increasingly windy;94;85;WSW;18;58%;60%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;A p.m. t-storm;80;69;SSW;4;79%;88%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;109;83;Sunny and very warm;108;90;NNE;8;16%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;70;57;Variable cloudiness;73;55;S;7;80%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;ENE;14;62%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;88;75;Partly sunny, warm;94;76;SW;5;55%;28%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;91;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;ESE;6;88%;78%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;Downpours;88;78;NNE;4;81%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;57;27;Breezy in the p.m.;57;26;ENE;9;35%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SW;6;71%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;65;Partly sunny;67;63;SSE;7;68%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;83;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;NNW;8;64%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;75;61;Partly sunny;76;57;W;12;59%;8%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;75;62;Mostly sunny;79;63;S;7;39%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning cloudy;85;72;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;SSE;6;71%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;94;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;NE;5;34%;22%;11

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;82;A shower or two;88;83;W;13;66%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon t-storms;84;76;A couple of showers;84;76;NNE;2;82%;82%;7

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;93;79;A t-storm or two;87;80;SSW;6;76%;88%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;59;46;Fog will lift;57;52;WNW;5;86%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Variable clouds;75;52;A p.m. t-storm;69;54;N;6;53%;72%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;80;Periods of sun;88;79;SSE;8;62%;44%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;75;50;Partly sunny;73;51;N;5;65%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;92;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;SSW;14;66%;59%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;61;50;Increasing clouds;53;47;NW;9;56%;6%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;71;59;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;S;1;46%;10%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;63;55;A couple of showers;64;60;NE;7;79%;91%;3

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;86;77;Showers, mainly late;89;82;SSW;10;82%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;Partly sunny;75;53;NNE;6;64%;30%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;84;63;Not as warm;74;63;E;7;47%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;WNW;10;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;59;40;Becoming cloudy;60;43;NNE;11;51%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;85;68;Cloudy;85;71;ENE;6;52%;42%;5

Oslo, Norway;A morning shower;75;55;Partial sunshine;70;54;S;10;74%;70%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;73;57;Mostly cloudy;72;52;NNW;7;49%;7%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;82;75;Rain and drizzle;83;77;ESE;16;72%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;76;A shower and t-storm;86;76;NW;5;78%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;75;A shower;85;74;ENE;6;81%;67%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Partly sunny, warm;80;60;N;6;57%;11%;9

Perth, Australia;Showers;68;55;Some sun, a shower;66;51;E;6;79%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;88;80;A shower or two;89;81;SW;8;66%;67%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray t-shower;84;75;A t-storm around;88;74;NNE;9;77%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;5;66%;71%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;77;56;Partial sunshine;76;62;WNW;5;55%;44%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thunderstorms;80;64;Rain and drizzle;79;61;WNW;5;75%;57%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;68;50;Afternoon rain;68;50;E;8;66%;76%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;84;62;Not as warm;78;62;W;7;72%;40%;11

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. shower;80;68;Nice with some sun;80;69;S;8;77%;5%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;53;43;Increasingly windy;46;39;N;16;60%;21%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;73;55;Partly sunny;73;58;E;3;62%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;79;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;70;WSW;7;72%;84%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;79;Hazy sun;107;85;N;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;85;60;Some sun, a t-storm;84;61;E;6;59%;58%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;77;56;Cloudy;76;58;SE;6;41%;58%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;63;53;Partly sunny;64;58;W;12;62%;9%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable clouds;79;66;A shower and t-storm;79;65;ENE;6;83%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;82;76;Showers around;84;76;SSE;9;81%;85%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mainly cloudy;69;62;Heavy p.m. t-storms;73;63;W;5;100%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;86;64;Partly sunny;85;65;ENE;9;11%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;65;40;Mostly sunny, nice;70;46;S;4;39%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;N;7;80%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;57;Partly sunny;85;58;NNE;6;60%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;65;54;A couple of showers;60;54;S;6;74%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;85;68;Not as warm;79;67;SSW;7;74%;48%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain, humid;79;73;Cloudy and very warm;84;73;ESE;7;72%;38%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;81;SE;7;73%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A morning t-storm;75;53;A shower and t-storm;72;53;WSW;6;73%;81%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;85;79;E;7;71%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and nice;77;54;Partly sunny;74;57;S;8;57%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;51;45;Partly sunny, warmer;60;48;NW;11;71%;19%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;93;79;Very hot;97;80;SE;7;53%;35%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;SSE;6;53%;12%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;N;9;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;81;63;A t-storm in spots;78;60;NNW;7;64%;58%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;98;71;Sunny and very warm;98;81;WNW;9;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;NNE;8;46%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm or two;94;62;Some sun, a t-storm;86;62;ESE;4;52%;76%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;81;67;Clouds and sun;83;70;S;9;51%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Windy this morning;70;57;A p.m. t-storm;70;58;ENE;7;63%;58%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;Mostly sunny;75;66;N;4;70%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;64;SSW;9;43%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;An afternoon shower;74;55;A stray a.m. t-storm;69;44;NE;7;58%;66%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;65;52;A couple of showers;61;54;E;6;59%;85%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;81;60;A shower and t-storm;75;61;WNW;7;60%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;85;74;Warm with a t-storm;93;76;WSW;5;69%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;67;54;A p.m. t-storm;72;52;WSW;4;75%;64%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;77;58;Partly sunny;75;54;NW;7;52%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;59;50;Clearing;60;51;NNW;7;84%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;SW;7;82%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;84;62;Mostly sunny;82;59;NE;5;33%;8%;12

