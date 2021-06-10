Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/10 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 24 .619 _
Boston 37 25 .597
New York 33 29 .532
Toronto 31 28 .525 6
Baltimore 22 39 .361 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 24 .607 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542 4
Kansas City 29 31 .483
Detroit 26 36 .419 11½
Minnesota 24 37 .393 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 37 26 .587 _
Houston 35 26 .574 1
Seattle 31 33 .484
Los Angeles 30 32 .484
Texas 24 39 .381 13

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 30 24 .556 _
Philadelphia 30 31 .492
Atlanta 29 31 .483 4
Washington 25 33 .431 7
Miami 26 35 .426
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 27 .565 _
Milwaukee 35 27 .565 _
St. Louis 32 30 .516 3
Cincinnati 29 31 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 38 .377 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 23 .623 _
Los Angeles 37 25 .597
San Diego 37 27 .578
Colorado 25 37 .403 13½
Arizona 20 43 .317 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Boston 3

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1

Thursday's Games

Detroit 8, Seattle 3

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-2) at Cleveland (Civale 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-3) at Boston (Richards 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 4-3) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 0

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2

Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 3, 8 innings

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Washington, ppd., 1st game

San Francisco at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 7-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-12 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor