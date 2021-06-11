Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blackwood scores, Jamaican women beat Nigeria 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 07:52
Blackwood scores, Jamaican women beat Nigeria 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Deneisha Blackwood scored early in the second half and Jamaica defeated Nigeria 1-0 to open the Summer Series on Thursday night.

Blackwood, who also plays for the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, scored in the 51st minute for the Reggae Girlz. She has eight international goals for Jamaica.

Blackwood's penalty kick in the 25th minute was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

The Reggae Girlz became the first Caribbean team to play in the Women's World Cup when they made the field in France in 2019. The team is gearing up for qualifying for the next World Cup, set for Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Randy Waldrum, former coach of the Dash, was making his debut as head coach of Nigeria.

The Summer Series continues Sunday, with Jamaica facing the United States after Portugal plays Nigeria.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-12 12:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor