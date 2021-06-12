Digital minister blasts Taipei mayor for saying vaccine reservation system unfinished

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) criticized Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Saturday (June 11) for falsely quoting her as saying it is too late to finish developing a vaccine reservation system.

Ko said at a press conference Tang had told the Taipei City Government it was too late for a vaccine reservation system to be completed, and the capital city must find its own solution, CNA reported. “This is inconsistent with the facts,” Tang’s office said.

The office said Tang’s statement was intended to convey the fact that the batch of 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan will not be incorporated in the reservation system. The office added that her remarks should not be distorted.

It also said a vaccine reservation system has already been finished and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) can launch it whenever it wants, depending on the number of vaccine doses and the expansion of availability.

Tang had previously said at a Cabinet press conference the vaccination reservation system would interface with the city government, and the launch date would depend on the schedule of the next batch of vaccines. Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) added the platform will go public once vaccines are available to all.