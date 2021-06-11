Alexa
Betts' leadoff homer, catch, throw lift Dodgers over Pirates

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/11 06:13
PITTSBURGH (AP) —

Mookie Betts hit his 25th leadoff home run and added a spectacular catch and throw for a double play to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Thursday.

Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. He saved a run in the the second by making a running grab on a sinking line drive by Ka’ai Tom then doing a 360-degree turn before firing a one-hop strike to home plate to throw out Erik Gonzalez.

Julio Urías (9-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings to become the major leagues' first nine-game winner. Phil Bickford got his first save when the game was called with one out in the the eighth after a rain delay of 1 hour, 15 minutes.

Los Angeles completed its sixth series sweep.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single against Chris Martin (0-2) in the 10th inning.

Freedie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

BREWERS 7, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jace Peterson drove in three runs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer.

Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run over two innings.

Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames’ run-scoring double and Peterson’s single.

TIGERS 8, MARINERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead single as Detroit rallied from a first-inning deficit and took advantage of two errors by shortstop Kyle Seager and one by second baseman Donovan Walton to score two unearned runs.

Joe Jiménez (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first win since last Aug. 26. Alex Lange threw the eighth and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth to finish the six-hitter.

In a planned bullpen game, Alexander allowed one run and three hits in 2 2/3 innings and relievers allowed three hits over the rest of the game.

Seattle’s Justus Sheffield (5-5) gave up five runs — three earned — and six hits in four innings, the shortest of his 11 starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-12 12:46 GMT+08:00

