Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bulls G White has surgery on shoulder, out at least 4 months

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 06:18
Bulls G White has surgery on shoulder, out at least 4 months

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White had surgery Thursday on his left shoulder after injuring it over the weekend.

The team said White was hurt “while engaged in basketball activities away from the team” and will be reevaluated in four months, throwing into question his status for training camp and the season opener.

White averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists while starting 54 of the 69 games he played in last season — his second in the NBA. He started his final 18 games and averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 assists while making about 40% of his 3-pointers. His decision-making also was better during that stretch.

The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final tournament play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.

The NBA told teams Thursday that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on Oct. 19.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Updated : 2021-06-12 12:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Taipei's ID-based market restrictions for foreigners, locals kick in tomorrow
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor