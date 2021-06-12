US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (June 11) urged China's Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office Yang Jiechi (楊潔箎) to stop exerting pressure on Taiwan and seek instead a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues.

Blinken spoke with Yang over the phone to discuss North Korean denuclearization, the pandemic, Iran, the military coup in Myanmar, and climate change. They also touched upon the origin of COVID-19, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to a U.S. State Department press release.

Blinken stressed the significance of cooperation and transparency in finding the origin of the virus and called for a phase 2 World Health Organization investigation in China.

The secretary of state mentioned Hong Kong’s deteriorating democracy and the ongoing genocide against Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. He also told Beijing to end its pressure campaign against Taiwan and peacefully resolve cross-strait issues.

Additionally, Blinken pointed out the many cases of American and Canadian citizens wrongfully detained in China, and he called on Beijing to release them.