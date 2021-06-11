BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2433
|Up
|41
|Jul
|2348
|2393
|2345
|2383
|Up
|35
|Sep
|2479
|Up
|37
|Sep
|2394
|2443
|2394
|2433
|Up
|41
|Dec
|2452
|2488
|2445
|2479
|Up
|37
|Mar
|2460
|2500
|2460
|2492
|Up
|35
|May
|2469
|2504
|2469
|2496
|Up
|38
|Jul
|2460
|2505
|2460
|2497
|Up
|40
|Sep
|2458
|2503
|2458
|2495
|Up
|40
|Dec
|2456
|2496
|2456
|2490
|Up
|40
|Mar
|2488
|2490
|2488
|2490
|Up
|37
|May
|2496
|Up
|40