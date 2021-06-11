Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 03:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2433 Up 41
Jul 2348 2393 2345 2383 Up 35
Sep 2479 Up 37
Sep 2394 2443 2394 2433 Up 41
Dec 2452 2488 2445 2479 Up 37
Mar 2460 2500 2460 2492 Up 35
May 2469 2504 2469 2496 Up 38
Jul 2460 2505 2460 2497 Up 40
Sep 2458 2503 2458 2495 Up 40
Dec 2456 2496 2456 2490 Up 40
Mar 2488 2490 2488 2490 Up 37
May 2496 Up 40

