BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2433 Up 41 Jul 2348 2393 2345 2383 Up 35 Sep 2479 Up 37 Sep 2394 2443 2394 2433 Up 41 Dec 2452 2488 2445 2479 Up 37 Mar 2460 2500 2460 2492 Up 35 May 2469 2504 2469 2496 Up 38 Jul 2460 2505 2460 2497 Up 40 Sep 2458 2503 2458 2495 Up 40 Dec 2456 2496 2456 2490 Up 40 Mar 2488 2490 2488 2490 Up 37 May 2496 Up 40