By Associated Press
2021/06/11 03:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 160.80 Up 1.50
Jul 158.05 159.30 156.65 158.70 Up 1.50
Sep 163.75 Up 1.55
Sep 159.90 161.30 158.75 160.80 Up 1.50
Dec 162.70 164.25 161.70 163.75 Up 1.55
Mar 165.40 166.80 164.20 166.35 Up 1.60
May 166.65 168.10 165.55 167.60 Up 1.55
Jul 167.50 169.00 166.70 168.50 Up 1.55
Sep 168.00 169.50 167.25 169.05 Up 1.55
Dec 168.10 170.10 167.90 169.65 Up 1.55
Mar 168.90 170.25 168.60 170.25 Up 1.45
May 169.50 170.80 169.50 170.80 Up 1.45
Jul 170.00 171.25 170.00 171.25 Up 1.45
Sep 171.70 Up 1.45
Dec 170.60 172.05 170.25 172.05 Up 1.45
Mar 172.20 Up 1.45
May 172.20 Up 1.45

Updated : 2021-06-12 10:51 GMT+08:00

