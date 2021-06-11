New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|160.80
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|158.05
|159.30
|156.65
|158.70
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|163.75
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|159.90
|161.30
|158.75
|160.80
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|162.70
|164.25
|161.70
|163.75
|Up
|1.55
|Mar
|165.40
|166.80
|164.20
|166.35
|Up
|1.60
|May
|166.65
|168.10
|165.55
|167.60
|Up
|1.55
|Jul
|167.50
|169.00
|166.70
|168.50
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|168.00
|169.50
|167.25
|169.05
|Up
|1.55
|Dec
|168.10
|170.10
|167.90
|169.65
|Up
|1.55
|Mar
|168.90
|170.25
|168.60
|170.25
|Up
|1.45
|May
|169.50
|170.80
|169.50
|170.80
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|170.00
|171.25
|170.00
|171.25
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|171.70
|Up
|1.45
|Dec
|170.60
|172.05
|170.25
|172.05
|Up
|1.45
|Mar
|172.20
|Up
|1.45
|May
|172.20
|Up
|1.45