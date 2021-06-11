Alexa
Ex-Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones transfers to Kentucky

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 03:07
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former Mississippi veteran linebacker Jacquez Jones has transferred to Kentucky and will be immediately eligible to play for the Wildcats.

The 6-foot, 235-pound Jones made 182 tackles while starting 19 of 33 games in three seasons with the Rebels. He started nine of 10 contests last season and led Ole Miss with a career-best 75 tackles, which tied for 15th in the Southeastern Conference, 2.5 for loss and three quarterback hurries.

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native joins a Kentucky defense that ranked fifth in the league last season and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said the team was thrilled to sign Jones in a release and called the former All-SEC freshman team selection “an experienced playmaker who has been a great leader in our league.”

