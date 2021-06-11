Alexa
West Indies 97 all out to start series vs. South Africa

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 03:14
GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — West Indies tumbled to 97 all out on the first day of the test series against South Africa on Thursday as fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje tore through the home team in St. Lucia.

Ngidi finished with 5-19 and Nortje 4-35 and West Indies' decision to bat first on the opening day backfired and lasted just 40.5 overs.

Former captain Jason Holder top-scored with 20 for West Indies, which was 24-0 before the wickets started to fall rapidly.

South Africa celebrated a strong start to its first tour of the Caribbean in 11 years.

South Africa was 30-1 at tea in its first-innings reply, after Dean Elgar went for a duck in his first test since taking over the captaincy.

The news just got worse for West Indies, with batsman Nkrumah Bonner ruled out of the rest of the match with concussion after receiving a heavy blow on his helmet.

Nortje took three wickets for eight runs as West Indies tumbled to 48-4 at lunch, with Shai Hope (15), captain Kraigg Brathwaite (15), Bonner (10) and Kyle Mayers (1) all out in the first session.

It was a grindingly slow start for the West Indians, who scored at less than two runs an over.

Jermaine Blackwood fell for 1 straight after the lunch break and West Indies faced just 13 overs of the second session before they were all out.

South Africa gave debuts in the series opener to batsmen Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne.

Petersen was 19 not out and Aiden Markram 10 not out at tea after Elgar went in the first over of the South African innings to a diving catch by Blackwood at slip off Kemar Roach.

West Indies gave a first test cap to seam bowler Jayden Seales.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-12 10:51 GMT+08:00

