N.Korea's Kim calls for boosting military power -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Central Military Commission meeting, state media KCNA said on Saturday, where he called for boosting military power, but KCNA did not have details of any military activities planned.

The meeting on Friday called for a "high-alert posture" against the "recent fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula, said KCNA, adding that it also addressed the organizational issue of dismissing, transferring, and newly appointing some military officers.

Kim discussed "important tasks" to make "a fresh turn in the overall work of national defense," KCNA said without elaborating on details.

North Korea's plenary meeting of the ruling party's Central Committee is planned for later in June.