ATP World Tour Mercedes Cup Results

Thursday At Tennis Club Weissenhof Stuttgart, Germany Purse: €543,210 Surface: Grass STUTTGART, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mercedes Cup at Tennis Club Weissenhof (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Sam Querrey, United States, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Hubert Hurkacz (2), Poland, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (5), Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (4), Australia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 5-3, ret.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (4), New Zealand, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, 7-5, 6-7 (10), 10-4.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Dustin Brown and Andre Begemann, Germany, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (3), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (2), France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-8.