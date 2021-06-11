Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, June 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;12;84%;55%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;39;31;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;WNW;17;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;33;20;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;20;W;28;36%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;ENE;22;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny;22;16;WSW;19;72%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;17;9;Partly sunny;17;9;SSW;12;60%;17%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;40;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;E;10;25%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;24;11;Partly sunny;20;7;ENE;18;29%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with clearing;22;13;Mostly sunny;22;10;SE;11;71%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm or two;28;19;A shower and t-storm;27;18;NNE;11;51%;68%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in spots;17;10;Some sun;18;12;ENE;11;77%;30%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;40;24;Hazy sun and breezy;39;25;NW;26;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thick cloud cover;31;23;High clouds;34;23;SSW;9;68%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;28;21;A t-storm around;28;22;W;18;65%;52%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;32;26;Brief p.m. showers;34;27;WSW;12;64%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;28;19;Nice with some sun;26;20;W;11;59%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Some sun, less humid;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;ENE;10;38%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;27;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;WNW;9;60%;59%;10

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;27;17;Partly sunny;27;18;NW;10;41%;42%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A brief shower;19;11;Showers around;20;12;ESE;7;74%;95%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Becoming cloudy;28;15;S;8;53%;28%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;27;15;A shower and t-storm;26;16;NNW;15;53%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly sunny;24;14;W;11;67%;14%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of t-storms;19;15;A shower and t-storm;24;15;SSE;7;69%;80%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NW;8;40%;55%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;20;5;Partly sunny, cooler;14;9;WNW;10;66%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;ENE;10;32%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;26;22;Rain, not as warm;23;22;SW;16;84%;100%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NE;13;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;16;11;Warmer;23;12;NNW;9;61%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;23;20;A thunderstorm;26;19;SE;7;65%;54%;9

Chennai, India;Some sun;36;28;Mostly cloudy;37;28;SW;15;44%;39%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;28;19;Patchy morning fog;29;20;ENE;10;66%;22%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SW;18;72%;69%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;15;Some sun;22;15;WSW;11;65%;72%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny, humid;29;25;WSW;10;80%;43%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;33;25;Partly sunny;33;24;S;16;62%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;Partly sunny, breezy;30;21;SSE;23;67%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Lots of sun, warm;38;30;Warm with hazy sun;39;28;ESE;15;41%;25%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;14;Sunny and cooler;28;14;SSW;13;23%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;10;84%;77%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, less humid;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SSE;9;64%;36%;6

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;21;14;Periods of sun;18;9;W;23;65%;14%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;37;23;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;NE;13;17%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;NE;10;72%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNW;8;79%;84%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny;20;6;ESE;8;43%;3%;3

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;9;71%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny;22;13;ESE;13;52%;6%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;SW;15;80%;69%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers this morning;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;E;21;75%;70%;8

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;ENE;25;54%;80%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;22;A t-storm around;29;23;W;12;70%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy and hot;44;29;Warm with hazy sun;39;28;NE;19;39%;28%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;NE;14;67%;10%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;33;25;Showers around;32;25;SW;9;74%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;30;Sunshine;35;29;N;20;46%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;18;6;ESE;8;42%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy and very hot;39;19;Very hot;36;18;N;16;8%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;34;30;Increasingly windy;35;30;WSW;28;58%;61%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;SSW;7;80%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with some sun;43;30;Sunny and very warm;42;32;NNE;13;16%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;21;14;Variable cloudiness;22;13;S;12;79%;63%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ENE;22;64%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;31;24;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;SW;8;51%;28%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;10;82%;78%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Downpours;32;26;NNE;7;80%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;14;-3;ENE;15;34%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;10;74%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;18;Partly sunny;19;17;SSE;12;68%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;28;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;NNW;13;64%;4%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;24;16;Partly sunny;25;14;W;20;58%;8%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;18;S;11;39%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Turning cloudy;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;SSE;10;72%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;35;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;NE;8;34%;22%;11

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;28;A shower or two;32;29;W;21;67%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A couple of showers;29;24;NNE;4;82%;82%;7

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;34;26;A t-storm or two;33;27;SSW;10;68%;88%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;15;4;Becoming cloudy;15;11;WNW;8;85%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;23;10;A p.m. t-storm;22;11;N;10;51%;72%;12

Miami, United States;Some sunshine;31;27;Periods of sun;31;26;SSE;13;62%;44%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;24;13;Partly sunny;23;12;N;9;62%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;33;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SSW;22;67%;59%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;16;10;Increasing clouds;12;8;NW;14;56%;6%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;22;15;Sun and some clouds;21;13;S;2;48%;13%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;17;14;A couple of showers;18;15;NE;11;87%;91%;3

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;30;25;Showers, mainly late;31;27;SSW;17;82%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;24;12;NNE;10;63%;30%;9

New York, United States;Partial sunshine;29;16;Not as warm;23;17;E;12;55%;44%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;WNW;15;43%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;15;6;Becoming cloudy;15;7;NNE;18;51%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;29;20;Some brightening;30;22;ENE;10;54%;42%;5

Oslo, Norway;A morning shower;24;13;Partial sunshine;21;12;S;16;74%;70%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;23;14;Cloudy;22;11;NNW;12;51%;12%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;28;24;Rain and drizzle;28;25;ESE;26;73%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;NW;8;78%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;24;A shower;29;24;ENE;10;81%;67%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;N;9;56%;11%;9

Perth, Australia;Showers;20;12;A shower;18;11;E;9;85%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;31;27;A shower or two;30;27;SW;13;69%;67%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray t-shower;29;24;A t-storm around;31;23;NNE;13;76%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;ESE;8;66%;71%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;25;14;Partial sunshine;24;16;WNW;8;54%;44%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thunderstorms;27;18;Rain and drizzle;26;17;WNW;9;72%;53%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;20;10;Afternoon rain;20;11;E;13;65%;76%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;29;17;Not as warm;25;17;W;11;72%;40%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Nice with some sun;27;21;S;14;74%;5%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;12;5;Increasingly windy;8;4;N;26;60%;21%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;23;15;Partly sunny;23;15;E;6;62%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;21;WSW;10;74%;84%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;29;Hazy sun;42;29;N;20;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;29;15;Some sun, a t-storm;29;16;E;10;59%;58%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;25;14;Cloudy;24;15;SE;10;45%;58%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;18;14;W;20;63%;9%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;19;A shower and t-storm;26;19;ENE;10;80%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;SSE;15;80%;82%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy p.m. t-storms;21;17;Heavy p.m. t-storms;22;17;W;7;100%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;30;18;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;15;12%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;S;6;38%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;N;11;82%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;27;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NNE;9;61%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;Variable cloudiness;18;12;A couple of showers;16;12;S;10;71%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;30;20;Not as warm;23;19;SSW;10;86%;26%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain, humid;26;23;Very warm and humid;30;23;ESE;11;77%;38%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;SE;10;73%;74%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A morning t-storm;24;13;A shower and t-storm;21;12;WSW;10;77%;81%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;E;11;70%;55%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;23;14;S;13;58%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;11;6;Warmer;15;9;NW;18;75%;19%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;34;26;Very hot;36;27;SE;10;56%;35%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;SSE;10;53%;12%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;36;23;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;N;15;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NNW;12;66%;58%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;26;Sunny and very warm;36;27;WNW;14;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;NNE;12;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm or two;34;17;Some sun, a t-storm;30;16;ESE;7;51%;76%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;Clouds and sun;29;21;S;15;50%;1%;9

Toronto, Canada;Windy this morning;21;14;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;ENE;12;62%;63%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Mostly sunny;24;18;N;7;70%;4%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;SSW;15;42%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;An afternoon shower;24;12;A stray a.m. t-storm;19;6;NE;11;67%;66%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A few a.m. showers;18;11;A couple of showers;16;12;SE;10;60%;86%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;27;15;A shower and t-storm;25;17;WNW;11;59%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;30;23;Warm with a t-storm;33;24;WSW;8;72%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;20;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;WSW;7;77%;64%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;25;13;Partly sunny;25;14;NW;11;51%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;15;10;Partly sunny;15;10;NNW;11;80%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SW;11;85%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;NE;8;33%;8%;12

