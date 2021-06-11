Alexa
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket

By Associated Press
2021/06/11 01:55
Police: Shooter kills 2 then self at Florida supermarket

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooting inside a Florida supermarket Thursday left three people dead, including the shooter, authorities said.

A man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement. She did not say whether it was the man or the woman who did the shooting, but said the shooter was among the three dead.

Publix had no immediate comment. The company is Florida's largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.

Royal Palm Beach is a middle-class suburb of 40,000 residents, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Palm Beach.

Updated : 2021-06-12 08:43 GMT+08:00

