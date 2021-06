Thursday At Nottingham Tennis Centre Nottingham, Great Britain Purse: $235,238 Surface: Grass NOTTINGHAM, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Nottingham Open at Nottingham Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Alison van Uytvanck (8), Belgium, def. Viktorija Golubic (10), Switzerland, 6-1, 7-5.

Johanna Konta (1), Britain, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic (7), France, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-1.

Nina Stojanovic (15), Serbia, def. Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya (3), Japan, def. Emily Webley-Smith and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-1, 1-0, ret.