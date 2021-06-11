Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Pakistan: Several dead after bus carrying pilgrims overturns

By Deutsche Welle
2021/06/11 06:27
The pilgrims were returning from a shrine of a Sufi saint when the bus crashed

The pilgrims were returning from a shrine of a Sufi saint when the bus crashed

A speeding bus in southwestern Pakistan overturned on a highway Friday, killing 19 people and injuring at least 50 others, police said.

The pilgrims on board were returning to Dadu, a district in the neighboring southern Sindh province, after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint.

Why did the bus crash?

The driver lost control on a sharp turn and the bus overturned in Khuzdar, a district in the Balochistan province, local police official Hafeez Ullah Mengal said.

Rescuers transported the wounded to a hospital and they were in critical condition, police officer Umer Hayat told DPA news agency.

"The death toll may go up," Hayat said.

Imran Ahmad, an official cited by the Associated Press, said driver negligence apparently caused the accident — but investigations were still underway.

One of the injured passengers also told AP that passengers had warned the driver to be more careful, adding that he was driving recklessly while enjoying music.

Ahmad said the bus was overcrowded and that several pilgrims were also sitting on its roof.

"There is not a single passenger who does not have an injury because of the bus accident," Ahmed told AP.

Deadly traffic accidents in Pakistan

Friday's accident came just a few days after two express trains collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 63 people and injuring dozens.

Deadly accidents caused by poor road infrastructure, disregard for traffic laws and poorly maintained vehicles are common in Pakistan.

fb/rt (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-06-12 04:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Fire breaks out at Taiwan's Taichung Power Plant
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan woman COVID-positive after full Pfizer vaccination
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Taiwan reports 263 local COVID cases, 28 deaths
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Video shows migrant workers in Taiwan's Miaoli herded into packs
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Taiwan's KMT calls Singapore activist 'white supremacist' on Twitter
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Senate bill allows Taiwanese soldiers to wear uniforms with flag in US
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 286 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
Japanese media uncover origin of Taiwan vaccine donation rumor
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Foreigners restricted by ARC numbers in Taipei markets
Taipei clinic fined NT$2 million for giving vaccines to ineligible people
Taipei clinic fined NT$2 million for giving vaccines to ineligible people