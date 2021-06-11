Three Taiwan chipmakers to exceed global growth rate in 2021

Taiwan chip sector giants can look forward to more growth in 2021 (Wikimedia, Jon Sullivan photo) Taiwan chip sector giants can look forward to more growth in 2021 (Wikimedia, Jon Sullivan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three of Taiwan’s key semiconductor companies can look forward to their business growing by more than 20 percent in 2021, an even faster rate than the global computer chip sector as a whole, reports said Thursday (June 10).

The latest edition of a report by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) revised its growth prediction for the global sector to 19.7 percent from 8.4 percent, the Economic Daily News reported. The COVID-19 pandemic with its emphasis on lockdowns and staying at home created surging demand for electronic products, including the chips needed to power the devices.

Three of the major winners are likely to include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), MediaTek Inc. and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE). TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker could see its revenue surge by 20 percent at least, more than the global average, the Economic Daily News reported.

MediaTek estimated that its revenue for the year would surge by 40 percent compared to 2020. Problems at its supplier King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. (KYEC) due to a COVID outbreak among the workforce at a Miaoli County plant would only affect business for June, the company said.

ASE’s first quarter revenue of US$1.69 billion (NT$46.72 billion) was the highest for any chip tester and packager worldwide, with management saying the pandemic had thoroughly altered the shape of the semiconductor business.