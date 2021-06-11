Taiwan's Cloud Gate pitch perfect with new work '22° Lunar Halo'

Cloud Gate was successful in the International Society for the Performing Arts' pitch program. (Liu Jhen-siang (劉振祥) photo) Cloud Gate was successful in the International Society for the Performing Arts' pitch program. (Liu Jhen-siang (劉振祥) photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dance piece by Taiwan's Cloud Gate was selected as a new work proposal by the International Performing Arts Association on Thursday (June 10).

The International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) features 10 theatrical performances produced by teams from the U.S., U.K., France, and Taiwan’s Cloud Gate (雲門舞集) was the only dance troupe in Asia that was selected.

ISPA serves as a platform for dance groups to introduce their performances to world-class producers and curators. Its "Pitch New Works" was originally supposed to take place in Iceland this year, but instead went online Thursday (June 10) due to COVID. The previous year Taipei was supposed to be host.

Inspired by the moonlight he saw in Iceland, the creative director and choreographer of Cloud Gate, Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍), introduced the popular work "22° Lunar Halo" (毛月亮). It was introduced online and received strong feedback.

Director of the Phoenix National Scene Valenciennes, in France, Romaric Daurier, described Cheng as a choreographer who puts the body in the foreground, while his personal story is nourished by Taiwan's streets.

"But it is also in this new, post-disciplinary generation opening up to all other forms of art," said Daurier. The director assisted Cloud Gate when it organized a tour of France to perform "13 Tongues," in 2020.

According to an interview with Cheng about "22° Lunar Halo," the piece was inspired by lunar halos. These are natural events that happen when moonlight is refracted by 22 degrees through millions of ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

"It is also a sign of a storm or foreboding change," Cheng noted. With a soundtrack from Sigur Ros, Cheng said the piece also explores feelings of anxiety, struggle, desire, love, and loneliness.