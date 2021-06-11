Alexa
Taiwan embassies halt visa services from June 11

Visa applications not accepted when Level 3 COVID curbs are in place

  738
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/11 18:15
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Friday (June 11) visa application services at Taiwan’s embassies and missions abroad will be suspended while Level 3 restrictions are still in place.

All kinds of visa services will be halted at MOFA units worldwide, in line with the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) tightened border controls. Applications can only be accepted for humanitarian reasons, attending funerals, visiting gravely ill relatives, among other purposes deemed appropriate.

The measure is subject to adjustment depending on how Taiwan tackles the pandemic, according to MOFA.

Non-resident foreigners have been banned from entry starting May 19, including migrant workers. Meanwhile, transfer flights have been suspended from the same date.

Taiwan extended the Level 3 alert from Greater Taipei to the whole nation on May 19, which will not be lifted until at least June 28 as it continues to report hundreds of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. As of June 11, Taiwan has recorded 12,500 cases, including 11,294 local ones, and 385 deaths.
